How to Watch the Knicks vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat face off in the second round, with Game 1 up next.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Knicks and Heat.
Knicks vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ABC
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks are shooting 47% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.
- In games New York shoots better than 48.2% from the field, it is 21-12 overall.
- The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.
- The Knicks put up 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat give up (109.8).
- New York is 35-19 when scoring more than 109.8 points.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat are shooting 46% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 46.2% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.
- Miami is 25-12 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.
- The Heat score only 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks give up to opponents (113.1).
- Miami is 19-6 when it scores more than 113.1 points.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- The Knicks average 117.3 points per game in home games, compared to 114.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 2.5 points per contest.
- In home games, New York is ceding 0.2 fewer points per game (113) than when playing on the road (113.2).
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, the Knicks have played worse in home games this year, averaging 12.3 threes per game, compared to 13 away from home. Meanwhile, they've posted a 35.7% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 35.1% clip in road games.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat average more points per game at home (111.4) than on the road (107.5), but also give up more at home (110.2) than away (109.3).
- At home, Miami allows 110.2 points per game. On the road, it concedes 109.3.
- The Heat pick up 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than away (23.8).
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Julius Randle
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Isaiah Roby
|Out
|Ankle
|Quentin Grimes
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Jericho Sims
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Bam Adebayo
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
