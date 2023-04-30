The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .274 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 16 of 25 games this year (64.0%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (28.0%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

Gurriel has driven in a run in eight games this year (32.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 25 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

