Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Ahmed -- hitting .148 with a double, a home run and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on April 30 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is hitting .269 with three doubles and a home run.
- Ahmed has recorded a hit in 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%), including three multi-hit games (17.6%).
- He has gone deep in one of 17 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season (35.3%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.38 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (38 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 9.28 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 9.28, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .322 batting average against him.
