Nick Ahmed -- hitting .148 with a double, a home run and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on April 30 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is hitting .269 with three doubles and a home run.

Ahmed has recorded a hit in 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%), including three multi-hit games (17.6%).

He has gone deep in one of 17 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season (35.3%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings