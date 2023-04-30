After batting .292 with two home runs, eight walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Pavin Smith and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Austin Gomber) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .308 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Smith has picked up a hit in eight of 15 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has hit a home run in two of 15 games played this year, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season (40.0%), Smith has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 15 games (46.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

