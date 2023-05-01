Chris Paul and his Phoenix Suns teammates match up versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

Paul, in his most recent appearance, had 11 points and five assists in a 125-107 loss to the Nuggets.

With prop bets available for Paul, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Chris Paul Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.9 14.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.7 Assists 8.5 8.9 7.2 PRA 26.5 27.1 26.6 PR 18.5 18.2 19.4 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Chris Paul's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Chris Paul Insights vs. the Nuggets

Paul is responsible for taking 9.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.3 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 9.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Paul's Suns average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Giving up 112.5 points per game, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Nuggets give up 40.8 rebounds per game, best in the NBA.

Conceding 25.7 assists per contest, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Nuggets allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the league.

Chris Paul vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/29/2023 32 11 0 5 1 0 1 4/6/2023 37 25 6 2 7 1 1 3/31/2023 33 5 6 13 1 0 1 12/25/2022 41 17 4 16 0 1 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Paul or any of his Suns teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.