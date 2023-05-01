Right now, the Arizona Diamondbacks (17-14) are ranked 21st in the majors (among the bottom half), with odds of +10000 to win the World Series. They are +1100 to win the NL West (third in the division).

Diamondbacks MLB World Series Odds

Odds MLB Rank Payout To Win the World Series +10000 21st (+10000, bet $100 to win $10000) To Win the NL West +1100 - (+1100, bet $100 to win $1100)

Diamondbacks Standings Information

The Diamondbacks are first in the NL Wild Card standings, 0.5 games ahead of the first team out, the Mets.

Team Games Back 1 Los Angeles Dodgers - 2 Arizona Diamondbacks 1.5 3 San Diego Padres 2 4 San Francisco Giants 5 5 Colorado Rockies 7.5

Diamondbacks Team Stats

The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona's 4.95 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks are 6-4 this season in games when they hit at least two homers.

Arizona has put up five or more extra-base hits in eight games this season, and has gone 6-2 in those contests.

The Diamondbacks have a 6-2 record in games when they strike out 10 or more batters.

Arizona has a 10-1 record in games this season when it gives up three or fewer earned runs (11 times).

Diamondbacks Next Game Information

Diamondbacks Player Awards Odds

Name MVP Odds Cy Young Odds ROY Odds 2023 Stats Ketel Marte +15000 - - .267/.325/.514 5 HR 12 RBI Christian Walker +20000 - - .264/.306/.509 7 HR 25 RBI Corbin Carroll +20000 - +175 .323/.385/.556 4 HR 9 RBI Zac Gallen - +275 - 4-1 2.53 ERA 12.0 K/9 Merrill Kelly - +20000 - 2-3 3.62 ERA 8.4 K/9 Brandon Pfaadt - - +1800 0-0 13.50 ERA 5.8 K/9

Diamondbacks' Top Players

Christian Walker is hitting .264 with seven home runs, 16 runs scored, 25 RBI, one stolen base, and a 5.8% walk rate this season.

So far this year, Corbin Carroll has been one of the team's best producers, delivering a .323/.385/.556 slash line with nine doubles, four home runs, eight walks and nine RBI.

At the plate, Ketel Marte is batting .267/.325/.514 with five home runs, 12 RBI, and a 6% walk rate. He has also tacked on one stolen base.

Geraldo Perdomo has a 1.109 OPS so far this season, as he has hit .409/.473/.636 with seven doubles, two home runs, seven walks and nine RBI. He has also stolen one base.

