The Denver Nuggets are 4-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 series lead.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023

TNT

Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena

Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Suns 111

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 4)

Nuggets (- 4) Pick OU: Under (229)



The Nuggets have covered more often than the Suns this year, putting up an ATS record of 44-36-2, as opposed to the 41-38-3 mark of the Suns.

As a 4-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Denver is 27-21-1 against the spread compared to the 7-7-1 ATS record Phoenix racks up as a 4-point underdog.

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Denver does it less often (45.1% of the time) than Phoenix (48.8%).

The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Suns have a .281 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (9-23).

Suns Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Phoenix is 17th in the league on offense (113.6 points scored per game) and sixth defensively (111.6 points allowed).

The Suns are third-best in the league in assists (27.3 per game) in 2022-23.

The Suns are 13th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.2 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (37.4%).

Phoenix attempts 36.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29% of Phoenix's buckets are 3-pointers, and 71% are 2-pointers.

