Suns vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Nuggets are 4-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 series lead.
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Suns 111
Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Suns Player Props
|Nuggets vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Suns Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Suns Injury Report
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Suns
Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 4)
- Pick OU:
Under (229)
- The Nuggets have covered more often than the Suns this year, putting up an ATS record of 44-36-2, as opposed to the 41-38-3 mark of the Suns.
- As a 4-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Denver is 27-21-1 against the spread compared to the 7-7-1 ATS record Phoenix racks up as a 4-point underdog.
- When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Denver does it less often (45.1% of the time) than Phoenix (48.8%).
- The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Suns have a .281 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (9-23).
Suns Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Phoenix is 17th in the league on offense (113.6 points scored per game) and sixth defensively (111.6 points allowed).
- The Suns are third-best in the league in assists (27.3 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Suns are 13th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.2 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (37.4%).
- Phoenix attempts 36.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29% of Phoenix's buckets are 3-pointers, and 71% are 2-pointers.
