In Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets will be seeking a win against Phoenix Suns.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).

The Suns have a +170 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.0 points per game. They're putting up 113.6 points per game, 17th in the league, and are giving up 111.6 per outing to rank sixth in the NBA.

These teams score a combined 229.4 points per game, 0.4 more points than this matchup's point total.

These two teams allow a combined 224.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.

Phoenix has compiled a 42-39-1 record against the spread this year.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Devin Booker 29.5 -120 27.8 Kevin Durant 28.5 -120 29.1 Deandre Ayton 15.5 -125 18.0 Chris Paul 13.5 -125 13.9

