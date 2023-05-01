The injury report for the Phoenix Suns (45-37) ahead of their NBA playoffs second round game 2 against the Denver Nuggets (53-29) currently has just one player. The playoff matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, May 1 from Ball Arena.

The teams play once again after the Nuggets beat the Suns 125-107 Saturday. Jamal Murray led the way with a team-leading 34 points in the win for the Nuggets, while Kevin Durant notched 29 points in the loss for the Suns.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cameron Payne PG Questionable Back 10.3 2.2 4.5

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Nikola Jokic: Questionable (Wrist)

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Suns Season Insights

The Suns put up just 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

Phoenix is 34-10 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

The Suns are compiling 117.2 points per game over their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 113.6.

Phoenix knocks down 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Suns rank 17th in the league averaging 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are seventh, allowing 110.1 points per 100 possessions.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -4 228.5

