The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas (hitting .219 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks while batting .193.
  • Thomas has picked up a hit in 37.0% of his 27 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.8% of them.
  • In 27 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In seven games this season, Thomas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 10 of 27 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (30.8%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Rangers' 3.43 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.91 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.91, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .227 against him.
