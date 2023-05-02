Christian Walker and his .366 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (78 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Texas Rangers and Jon Gray on May 2 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has six doubles, four home runs and six walks while hitting .248.

Walker has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

Looking at the 27 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (14.8%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Walker has an RBI in 14 of 27 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 games this year (40.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 15 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (53.3%)

