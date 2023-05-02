Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Walker and his .366 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (78 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Texas Rangers and Jon Gray on May 2 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has six doubles, four home runs and six walks while hitting .248.
- Walker has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- Looking at the 27 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (14.8%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Walker has an RBI in 14 of 27 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 games this year (40.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (40.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (53.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.43).
- The Rangers allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Gray (1-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.91 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In five games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.91, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .227 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.