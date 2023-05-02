Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:41 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (17-11) matching up with the Arizona Diamondbacks (16-13) at 8:05 PM (on May 2). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Rangers, who is slightly favored by our model.
The probable starters are Zac Gallen (4-1) for the Diamondbacks and Jon Gray (1-1) for the Rangers.
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Rangers Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Diamondbacks have won five out of the seven games in which they've been favored.
- Arizona has played as favorites of -155 or more once this season and won that game.
- The Diamondbacks have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Arizona has scored 145 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 25
|Royals
|L 5-4
|Ryne Nelson vs Brady Singer
|April 26
|Royals
|W 2-0
|Zac Gallen vs Ryan Yarbrough
|April 28
|@ Rockies
|W 9-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Kyle Freeland
|April 29
|@ Rockies
|W 11-4
|Tommy Henry vs Noah Davis
|April 30
|@ Rockies
|L 12-4
|Ryne Nelson vs Austin Gomber
|May 2
|@ Rangers
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Jon Gray
|May 3
|@ Rangers
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Andrew Heaney
|May 5
|Nationals
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Josiah Gray
|May 6
|Nationals
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs MacKenzie Gore
|May 7
|Nationals
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Trevor Williams
|May 8
|Marlins
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Braxton Garrett
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.