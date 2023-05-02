How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia take on Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, in the first game of a two-game series at Globe Life Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Rangers Player Props
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks are 24th in MLB action with 25 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.
- Arizona is 11th in baseball with a .424 slugging percentage.
- The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB with a .266 batting average.
- Arizona has the No. 10 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (145 total runs).
- The Diamondbacks' .317 on-base percentage ranks 19th in MLB.
- Diamondbacks batters strike out 7.5 times per game, the third-fewest strikeouts in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Arizona's 4.82 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks average MLB's 21st-ranked WHIP (1.358).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (4-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.15 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- Gallen is aiming for his fifth quality start in a row.
- Gallen will try to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/25/2023
|Royals
|L 5-4
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Brady Singer
|4/26/2023
|Royals
|W 2-0
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Ryan Yarbrough
|4/28/2023
|Rockies
|W 9-1
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Kyle Freeland
|4/29/2023
|Rockies
|W 11-4
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Noah Davis
|4/30/2023
|Rockies
|L 12-4
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Austin Gomber
|5/2/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Jon Gray
|5/3/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Andrew Heaney
|5/5/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Josiah Gray
|5/6/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|MacKenzie Gore
|5/7/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Trevor Williams
|5/8/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Braxton Garrett
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.