The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia take on Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, in the first game of a two-game series at Globe Life Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks are 24th in MLB action with 25 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Arizona is 11th in baseball with a .424 slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB with a .266 batting average.

Arizona has the No. 10 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (145 total runs).

The Diamondbacks' .317 on-base percentage ranks 19th in MLB.

Diamondbacks batters strike out 7.5 times per game, the third-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Arizona's 4.82 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks average MLB's 21st-ranked WHIP (1.358).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (4-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.15 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.

Gallen is aiming for his fifth quality start in a row.

Gallen will try to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 4/25/2023 Royals L 5-4 Home Ryne Nelson Brady Singer 4/26/2023 Royals W 2-0 Home Zac Gallen Ryan Yarbrough 4/28/2023 Rockies W 9-1 Away Merrill Kelly Kyle Freeland 4/29/2023 Rockies W 11-4 Away Tommy Henry Noah Davis 4/30/2023 Rockies L 12-4 Away Ryne Nelson Austin Gomber 5/2/2023 Rangers - Away Zac Gallen Jon Gray 5/3/2023 Rangers - Away Merrill Kelly Andrew Heaney 5/5/2023 Nationals - Home Tommy Henry Josiah Gray 5/6/2023 Nationals - Home Ryne Nelson MacKenzie Gore 5/7/2023 Nationals - Home Zac Gallen Trevor Williams 5/8/2023 Marlins - Home Merrill Kelly Braxton Garrett

