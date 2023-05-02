On Tuesday, May 2, Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (16-13) visit Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (17-11) at Globe Life Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rangers (+125). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (4-1, 2.15 ERA) vs Jon Gray - TEX (1-1, 3.91 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won five of those games.

The Diamondbacks have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Diamondbacks have a 3-2 record over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Rangers have won in five of the nine contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rangers have a mark of 2-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 5-3-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Rojas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+230) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) Geraldo Perdomo 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+310)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 23rd 4th Win NL West +1100 - 3rd

