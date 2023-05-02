The Arizona Diamondbacks (16-13) and Texas Rangers (17-11) clash in the first of a two-game series on Tuesday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET. The Diamondbacks are coming off a series victory over the Rockies, and the Rangers a series win over the Yankees.

The Diamondbacks will call on Zac Gallen (4-1) against the Rangers and Jon Gray (1-1).

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (4-1, 2.15 ERA) vs Gray - TEX (1-1, 3.91 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (4-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he allowed four hits in 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 2.15 ERA this season with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.2 walks per nine across six games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

Gray (1-1) takes the mound first for the Rangers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.91 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.91, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opponents are batting .227 against him.

Gray is trying to collect his third quality start of the year in this matchup.

Gray is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages five frames per start.

