Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Emmanuel Rivera and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Jon Gray) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate (2022)
- Rivera hit .233 with 16 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 23 walks.
- Rivera got a hit in 59 of 102 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He hit a home run in 11 of 102 games in 2022 (10.8%), including 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Rivera drove in a run in 29 games last season out 102 (28.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (7.8%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He scored a run in 36 of 102 games last year, with multiple runs in 10 of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|44
|.251
|AVG
|.213
|.299
|OBP
|.285
|.423
|SLG
|.394
|18
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|20
|38/11
|K/BB
|45/12
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|47
|34 (61.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (53.2%)
|8 (14.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (17.0%)
|19 (34.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (36.2%)
|5 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (12.8%)
|16 (29.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (27.7%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rangers pitching staff was 21st in the league last season with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers had the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- The Rangers surrendered 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
- Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.91 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.91, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .227 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.