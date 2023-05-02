The Arizona Diamondbacks and Geraldo Perdomo, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

  • Perdomo is batting .383 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Perdomo has picked up a hit in 13 of 22 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
  • In 22 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Perdomo has driven home a run in eight games this season (36.4%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in 10 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.43).
  • The Rangers surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Gray (1-1 with a 3.91 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.91, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .227 batting average against him.
