The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Josh Rojas (.211 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Rockies.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .287 with eight doubles and six walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage, and 120th in slugging.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 60.9% of his 23 games this year, with at least two hits in 30.4% of them.

In 23 games played this year, he has not homered.

In 47.8% of his games this year, Rojas has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (17.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 of 23 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings