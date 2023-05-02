Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Josh Rojas (.211 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Rockies.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .287 with eight doubles and six walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage, and 120th in slugging.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 60.9% of his 23 games this year, with at least two hits in 30.4% of them.
- In 23 games played this year, he has not homered.
- In 47.8% of his games this year, Rojas has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (17.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 of 23 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.43 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.91 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.91, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .227 batting average against him.
