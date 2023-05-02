The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Josh Rojas (.211 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Rockies.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is batting .287 with eight doubles and six walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage, and 120th in slugging.
  • Rojas has picked up a hit in 60.9% of his 23 games this year, with at least two hits in 30.4% of them.
  • In 23 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • In 47.8% of his games this year, Rojas has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (17.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 11 of 23 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 11
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Rangers have a 3.43 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.91 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.91, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .227 batting average against him.
