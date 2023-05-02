On Tuesday, Ketel Marte (.257 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and four RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is batting .253 with seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and four walks.

Marte has gotten a hit in 17 of 26 games this year (65.4%), including six multi-hit games (23.1%).

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (11.5%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 15.4% of his games this season, Marte has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.4%.

In 13 games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings