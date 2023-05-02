Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Ketel Marte (.257 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and four RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is batting .253 with seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and four walks.
- Marte has gotten a hit in 17 of 26 games this year (65.4%), including six multi-hit games (23.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (11.5%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 15.4% of his games this season, Marte has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.4%.
- In 13 games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.43 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
- Gray (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.91 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In five games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.91 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .227 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.