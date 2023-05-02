On Tuesday, Ketel Marte (.257 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and four RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte is batting .253 with seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and four walks.
  • Marte has gotten a hit in 17 of 26 games this year (65.4%), including six multi-hit games (23.1%).
  • He has hit a long ball in three games this year (11.5%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 15.4% of his games this season, Marte has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.4%.
  • In 13 games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 13
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Rangers have a 3.43 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Gray (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.91 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • In five games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.91 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .227 to opposing hitters.
