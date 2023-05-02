Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and his .361 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Texas Rangers and Jon Gray on May 2 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has seven doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks while hitting .273.
- In 65.4% of his games this season (17 of 26), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (26.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in one of 26 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this year (34.6%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 games this year (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (71.4%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.43 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
- Gray (1-1 with a 3.91 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.91, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .227 against him.
