Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and his .361 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Texas Rangers and Jon Gray on May 2 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has seven doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks while hitting .273.

In 65.4% of his games this season (17 of 26), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (26.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in one of 26 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this year (34.6%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 games this year (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings