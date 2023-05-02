Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and his .361 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Texas Rangers and Jon Gray on May 2 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

  • Gurriel has seven doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks while hitting .273.
  • In 65.4% of his games this season (17 of 26), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (26.9%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 26 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • In nine games this year (34.6%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 10 games this year (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 14
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Rangers' 3.43 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Gray (1-1 with a 3.91 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.91, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .227 against him.
