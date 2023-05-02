The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Pavin Smith (batting .240 in his past 10 games, with a home run, seven walks and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Pavin Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .279 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • In 50.0% of his games this year (eight of 16), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has homered in two of 16 games played this year, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this season (37.5%), Smith has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven of 16 games (43.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 8
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 3.43 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Gray (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.91 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 3.91 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .227 to opposing hitters.
