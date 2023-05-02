The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Pavin Smith (batting .240 in his past 10 games, with a home run, seven walks and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .279 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

In 50.0% of his games this year (eight of 16), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in two of 16 games played this year, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season (37.5%), Smith has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 16 games (43.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

