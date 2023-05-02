Warriors vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:32 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Golden State Warriors are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The point total is 227.5 for the matchup.
Warriors vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-4.5
|227.5
Warriors Betting Records & Stats
- Golden State and its opponents have scored more than 227.5 points in 60 of 82 games this season.
- Golden State has an average point total of 236.1 in its contests this year, 8.6 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Warriors have a 39-43-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Golden State has won 37 out of the 59 games, or 62.7%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Golden State has won 24 of its 39 games, or 61.5%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
- The Warriors have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles has played 51 games this season that have gone over 227.5 combined points scored.
- The average over/under for Los Angeles' contests this season is 233.8, 6.3 more points than this game's point total.
- Los Angeles has a 41-41-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Lakers have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (45.1%) in those contests.
- This season, Los Angeles has won nine of its 27 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.
Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info
Warriors vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|60
|73.2%
|118.9
|236.1
|117.1
|233.7
|233.5
|Lakers
|51
|62.2%
|117.2
|236.1
|116.6
|233.7
|232.1
Additional Warriors Insights & Trends
- The Warriors have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
- The Warriors have hit the over in five of their last 10 contests.
- In home games, Golden State sports a better record against the spread (27-14-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (12-29-0).
- The Warriors average just 2.3 more points per game (118.9) than the Lakers allow (116.6).
- Golden State is 31-19 against the spread and 35-15 overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Lakers have hit the over six times.
- Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .512 (21-20-0). Away, it is .488 (20-21-0).
- The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are just 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow to opponents.
- Los Angeles has put together a 29-11 ATS record and a 32-8 overall record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.
Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Warriors
|39-43
|20-22
|45-37
|Lakers
|41-41
|13-18
|44-38
Warriors vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Warriors
|Lakers
|118.9
|117.2
|2
|6
|31-19
|29-11
|35-15
|32-8
|117.1
|116.6
|21
|20
|31-12
|31-20
|34-9
|33-18
