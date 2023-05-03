Wednesday's game between the Texas Rangers (18-11) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (16-14) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:05 PM on May 3.

The probable pitchers are Andrew Heaney (2-2) for the Rangers and Brandon Pfaadt for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 matchups.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 11 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Arizona has won nine of 19 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Arizona is No. 10 in the majors, scoring five runs per game (149 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.88 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Schedule