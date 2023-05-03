Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will try to beat Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks when the teams meet on Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Rangers (-125). The total for the game is set at 8 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -125 +105 8 -120 +100 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers. Arizona's past three games have finished above the set point total, and the average total during that streak was 10.7.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have come away with 11 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Arizona is 9-10 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Arizona have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 15 of 30 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-6 8-8 6-4 10-10 11-8 5-6

