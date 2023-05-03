Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will meet Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday at Globe Life Field, at 2:05 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 27 home runs.

Arizona ranks 11th in the majors with a .424 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks' .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Arizona has scored 149 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.4 whiffs per contest.

Arizona averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.

Arizona has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.88) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.363 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send out Brandon Pfaadt for his first start of the season.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 24.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Royals W 2-0 Home Zac Gallen Ryan Yarbrough 4/28/2023 Rockies W 9-1 Away Merrill Kelly Kyle Freeland 4/29/2023 Rockies W 11-4 Away Tommy Henry Noah Davis 4/30/2023 Rockies L 12-4 Away Ryne Nelson Austin Gomber 5/2/2023 Rangers L 6-4 Away Zac Gallen Jon Gray 5/3/2023 Rangers - Away Brandon Pfaadt Andrew Heaney 5/5/2023 Nationals - Home Merrill Kelly Josiah Gray 5/6/2023 Nationals - Home Tommy Henry MacKenzie Gore 5/7/2023 Nationals - Home Ryne Nelson Trevor Williams 5/8/2023 Marlins - Home Zac Gallen Braxton Garrett 5/9/2023 Marlins - Home - Jesús Luzardo

