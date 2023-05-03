Marcus Semien will lead the charge for the Texas Rangers (18-11) on Wednesday, May 3, when they battle Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (16-14) at Globe Life Field at 2:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +105. An 8-run total has been set for the game.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (2-2, 4.38 ERA) vs Brandon Pfaadt - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 17 times this season and won 11, or 64.7%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 11-5 (winning 68.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Texas has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and finished 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (50%) in those contests.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win nine times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 4th Win NL West +1100 - 3rd

