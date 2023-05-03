The Texas Rangers (18-11) aim to sweep a two-game series versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (16-14), at 2:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable pitchers are Andrew Heaney (2-2) for the Rangers and Brandon Pfaadt for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • TV: BSSW
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Venue: Globe Life Field
  • Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (2-2, 4.38 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

  • Pfaadt will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
  • The righty is making his MLB debut at 24 years old.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

  • The Rangers will hand the ball to Heaney (2-2) for his sixth start of the season.
  • The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the New York Yankees on Friday.
  • The 31-year-old has pitched in five games this season with an ERA of 4.38, a 2.60 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.216.
  • If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
  • Heaney has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

