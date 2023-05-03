Wednesday will see the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights play in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Oilers are listed with -120 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (+100).

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which club will secure the win in Wednesday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Wednesday

Our model for this contest predicts a final score of Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (+100)

Golden Knights (+100) Computer Predicted Total: 6.6

6.6 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.5)

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Oilers Splits and Trends

The Oilers have gone 6-11-17 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 50-23-9.

Edmonton has 41 points (17-9-7) in the 33 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Oilers recorded only one goal, they finished 0-3-1.

Edmonton has taken nine points from the 15 games this season when it scored two goals (3-9-3 record).

The Oilers have scored three or more goals 67 times, and are 51-9-7 in those games (to record 109 points).

In the 37 games when Edmonton has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 22-11-4 to register 48 points.

In the 48 games when it outshot its opponent, Edmonton is 34-10-4 (72 points).

The Oilers' opponents have had more shots in 39 games. The Oilers finished 19-13-7 in those matchups (45 points).

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a record of 51-22-9 this season and are 14-9-23 in overtime matchups.

In the 34 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 47 points.

In 11 games this season when the Golden Knights finished a game with just one goal, they earned a total of four points (1-8-2).

Vegas has 13 points (4-10-5) when scoring two goals this season.

The Golden Knights have earned 102 points in their 55 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Vegas has recorded a single power-play goal in 27 games has a record of 19-7-1 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Vegas has posted a record of 30-7-5 (65 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 39 times this season, and earned 45 points in those games.

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 6th 33.6 Shots 31.6 15th 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 31 13th 1st 32.7% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 20th 77% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

