The Arizona Diamondbacks and Alek Thomas, who went 0-for-5 last time in action, battle Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Rangers.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas is hitting .176 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks.
  • In 34.5% of his games this season (10 of 29), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (13.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in two of 29 games played this year, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Thomas has driven in a run in seven games this season (24.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 10 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 15
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (26.7%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.8 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Nationals have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gray (2-4 with a 2.67 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.67), 47th in WHIP (1.277), and 38th in K/9 (8.3).
