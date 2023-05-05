Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - May 5
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Alek Thomas, who went 0-for-5 last time in action, battle Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Rangers.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is hitting .176 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks.
- In 34.5% of his games this season (10 of 29), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (13.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in two of 29 games played this year, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Thomas has driven in a run in seven games this season (24.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 10 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (26.7%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.7%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.8 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray (2-4 with a 2.67 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.67), 47th in WHIP (1.277), and 38th in K/9 (8.3).
