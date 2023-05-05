Cameron Payne will hope to make a difference for the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM on Friday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent time out, a 97-87 loss to the Nuggets, Payne put up two points.

Below, we look at Payne's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Cameron Payne Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.3 6.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.2 1.4 Assists 5.5 4.5 2.8 PRA 19.5 17 10.6 PR 13.5 12.5 7.8 3PM 1.5 1.4 0.7



Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Cameron Payne Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Cameron Payne has made 3.9 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 5.4% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.4 threes per game, or 6.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Payne's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4.

The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive team in the league, conceding 112.5 points per game.

The Nuggets are the best squad in the NBA, conceding 40.8 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets are ranked 15th in the NBA, conceding 25.7 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have given up 11.4 makes per game, third in the NBA.

Cameron Payne vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/1/2023 17 2 1 1 0 1 0 4/29/2023 5 5 3 1 1 0 0 4/6/2023 7 2 1 3 0 0 1 3/31/2023 15 0 2 0 0 0 0

