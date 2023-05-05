Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Christian Walker (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he mashed two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) against the Rangers.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .264 with six doubles, seven home runs and seven walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 77th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
- Walker has gotten a hit in 17 of 29 games this season (58.6%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (34.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 20.7% of his games this season, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Walker has had at least one RBI in 55.2% of his games this year (16 of 29), with two or more RBI five times (17.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 13 of 29 games (44.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|17
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (64.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (47.1%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (47.1%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (23.5%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (58.8%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.32 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 34 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- The Nationals are sending Gray (2-4) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 2.67 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 2.67 ERA ranks 21st, 1.277 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 38th.
