Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corbin Carroll and his .475 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (90 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals and Josiah Gray on May 5 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Rangers.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 32 hits and an OBP of .385 to go with a slugging percentage of .556. All three of those stats rank first among Arizona hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 11th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- Carroll enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .500.
- In 69.0% of his 29 games this season, Carroll has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In six games this season (20.7%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (10.3%) he had more than one.
- He has scored a run in 15 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 34 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-4 with a 2.67 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.67), 47th in WHIP (1.277), and 38th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
