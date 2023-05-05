Corbin Carroll and his .475 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (90 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals and Josiah Gray on May 5 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 32 hits and an OBP of .385 to go with a slugging percentage of .556. All three of those stats rank first among Arizona hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 11th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Carroll enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .500.

In 69.0% of his 29 games this season, Carroll has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In six games this season (20.7%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (10.3%) he had more than one.

He has scored a run in 15 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings