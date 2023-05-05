The Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker included, will be in action at 10:00 PM on Friday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last time out, a 97-87 loss to the Nuggets, Booker put up 35 points and six assists.

In this article we will break down Booker's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 27.8 31.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.7 Assists 7.5 5.5 6.7 PRA 43.5 37.8 42.6 PR 35.5 32.3 35.9 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.2



Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Devin Booker Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Devin Booker has made 9.9 shots per game, which adds up to 15.3% of his team's total makes.

Booker is averaging 6.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Booker's Suns average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 112.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Nuggets have allowed 40.8 rebounds per contest, which is best in the league.

The Nuggets give up 25.7 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have given up 11.4 makes per game, third in the league.

Devin Booker vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/1/2023 45 35 5 6 4 0 0 4/29/2023 40 27 4 8 0 2 1 4/6/2023 37 15 1 8 1 0 0 3/31/2023 35 27 2 6 2 0 1 12/25/2022 4 2 0 0 0 0 0

