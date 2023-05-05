The Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks, on Friday at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks are listed as -190 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Nationals (+155). The over/under is 9 runs for the game.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -190 +155 9 -120 +100 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games. Arizona's past four games have gone over the point total, and the average total in that streak was 10.1.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks are 5-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 62.5% of those games).

Arizona has played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Diamondbacks have an implied win probability of 65.5%.

Arizona has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 16 times this season for a 16-14-1 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have had a run line set for just one outing this season, and they covered.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-6 9-8 7-4 10-10 11-8 6-6

