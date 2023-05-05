Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas at Chase Field on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average one home run per game to rank 21st in baseball with 31 total home runs.

Arizona ranks ninth in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks' .266 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.

Arizona is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.2 runs per game (161 total).

The Diamondbacks rank 16th in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.

Diamondbacks batters strike out 7.4 times per game, the second-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

Arizona's pitching staff is 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona has a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks average MLB's 21st-ranked WHIP (1.373).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Merrill Kelly (2-3) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.62 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

Kelly has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Kelly will look to go five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 4/28/2023 Rockies W 9-1 Away Merrill Kelly Kyle Freeland 4/29/2023 Rockies W 11-4 Away Tommy Henry Noah Davis 4/30/2023 Rockies L 12-4 Away Ryne Nelson Austin Gomber 5/2/2023 Rangers L 6-4 Away Zac Gallen Jon Gray 5/3/2023 Rangers W 12-7 Away Brandon Pfaadt Andrew Heaney 5/5/2023 Nationals - Home Merrill Kelly Josiah Gray 5/6/2023 Nationals - Home Tommy Henry MacKenzie Gore 5/7/2023 Nationals - Home Ryne Nelson Trevor Williams 5/8/2023 Marlins - Home Zac Gallen Braxton Garrett 5/9/2023 Marlins - Home Brandon Pfaadt Jesús Luzardo 5/10/2023 Marlins - Home Merrill Kelly Edward Cabrera

