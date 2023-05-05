Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks (17-14) clash with Alex Call and the Washington Nationals (13-18) in the series opener at Chase Field on Friday, May 5. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Nationals (+150). The contest's over/under is listed at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly - ARI (2-3, 3.62 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (2-4, 2.67 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Diamondbacks and Nationals game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Diamondbacks (-185) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $15.41 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Christian Walker get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won five of those games.

The Diamondbacks have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Diamondbacks played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in 13, or 41.9%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 7-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 4th Win NL West +1400 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.