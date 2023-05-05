Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Nationals on May 5, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Christian Walker, Alex Call and others in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Washington Nationals matchup at Chase Field on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Merrill Kelly Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Kelly Stats
- Merrill Kelly (2-3) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his seventh start of the season.
- He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Kelly will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 34-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 36th, 1.299 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 36th.
Kelly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rockies
|Apr. 28
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 22
|5.0
|3
|4
|4
|7
|5
|at Cardinals
|Apr. 17
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Apr. 11
|6.0
|1
|3
|3
|7
|4
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 6
|5.2
|6
|4
|4
|4
|4
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Walker Stats
- Walker has 29 hits with six doubles, seven home runs, seven walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .264/.306/.509 slash line on the season.
- Walker will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .409 with a double, four home runs, two walks and 10 RBI.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|May. 3
|2-for-4
|3
|2
|5
|8
|0
|at Rangers
|May. 2
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Rockies
|Apr. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Apr. 29
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Rockies
|Apr. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Carroll Stats
- Corbin Carroll has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs, eight walks and nine RBI (32 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.
- He's slashing .323/.385/.556 so far this year.
- Carroll heads into this game looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .382 with four doubles, a triple, five walks and an RBI.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|May. 3
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Apr. 28
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 26
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 25
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Alex Call Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Call Stats
- Call has three doubles, three home runs, 15 walks and 14 RBI (23 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He has a slash line of .230/.331/.350 on the season.
Call Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 30
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Victor Robles Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Robles Stats
- Victor Robles has 26 hits with four doubles, a triple, nine walks and eight RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a .302/.394/.372 slash line on the season.
- Robles has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .545 with a double, a walk and two RBI.
Robles Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|May. 4
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 3
|2-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Cubs
|May. 2
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
