The Arizona Diamondbacks (17-14) play the Washington Nationals (13-18) a game after Christian Walker homered twice in a 12-7 victory over the Rangers. The game begins at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Merrill Kelly (2-3, 3.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Josiah Gray (2-4, 2.67 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

The Diamondbacks' Kelly (2-3) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits.

The 34-year-old has pitched in six games this season with a 3.62 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .214.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Kelly has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-4 with a 2.67 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.67, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.

Gray is looking to build on a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Gray is looking for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per start.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.67), 47th in WHIP (1.277), and 38th in K/9 (8.3).

