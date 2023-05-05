Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gabriel Moreno -- with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on May 5 at 9:40 PM ET.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .286 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Moreno has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- Moreno has driven in a run in 10 games this season (41.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (15.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.32 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (34 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray (2-4 with a 2.67 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.67), 47th in WHIP (1.277), and 38th in K/9 (8.3).
