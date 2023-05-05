Gabriel Moreno -- with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on May 5 at 9:40 PM ET.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

  • Moreno is hitting .286 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • Moreno has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
  • Moreno has driven in a run in 10 games this season (41.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 13
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 4.32 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (34 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gray (2-4 with a 2.67 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.67), 47th in WHIP (1.277), and 38th in K/9 (8.3).
