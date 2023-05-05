Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .433 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Josiah Gray) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Rangers.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .409 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
- Perdomo has had a hit in 15 of 24 games this year (62.5%), including multiple hits 11 times (45.8%).
- In 24 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this year (45.8%), including three games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (38.5%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.32 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 34 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Gray (2-4 with a 2.67 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.67), 47th in WHIP (1.277), and 38th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
