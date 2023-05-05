The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Josh Rojas (.281 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .286 with eight doubles and six walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 124th in the league in slugging.

In 60.0% of his games this season (15 of 25), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (28.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has not hit a long ball in his 25 games this season.

Rojas has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (48.0%), with two or more RBI in four of them (16.0%).

In 11 of 25 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings