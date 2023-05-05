Ketel Marte -- with a slugging percentage of .611 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the mound, on May 5 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rangers.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is hitting .267 with seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and seven walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 101st and he is 37th in slugging.

In 67.9% of his 28 games this season, Marte has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (17.9%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

In 21.4% of his games this year, Marte has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.4%.

In 53.6% of his games this year (15 of 28), he has scored, and in three of those games (10.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 15 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

