Kevin Durant be on the court for the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM on Friday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his previous game, a 97-87 loss against the Nuggets, Durant put up 24 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Durant's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 29.1 27.7 Rebounds 8.5 6.6 7.7 Assists 5.5 5.0 4.6 PRA 42.5 40.7 40 PR 36.5 35.7 35.4 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Kevin Durant's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Kevin Durant Insights vs. the Nuggets

Durant's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.4 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Nuggets have allowed 112.5 points per game, which is eighth-best in the NBA.

Conceding 40.8 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the best team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets are 15th in the league, giving up 25.7 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets are third in the league, conceding 11.4 makes per contest.

Kevin Durant vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/1/2023 44 24 8 3 2 2 1 4/29/2023 36 29 14 1 1 3 1 4/6/2023 41 29 7 4 6 1 0 3/31/2023 33 30 4 2 2 2 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Durant or any of his Suns teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.