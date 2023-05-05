Pavin Smith -- batting .160 with six walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on May 5 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Pavin Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Pavin Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has three doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .261.
  • Smith has picked up a hit in 47.1% of his 17 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.5% of them.
  • In 17 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In six games this year (35.3%), Smith has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven games this year (41.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 9
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.8 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 4.32 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (34 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gray (2-4 with a 2.67 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 2.67 ERA ranks 21st, 1.277 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 38th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.