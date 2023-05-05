Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pavin Smith -- batting .160 with six walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on May 5 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Pavin Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith has three doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .261.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 47.1% of his 17 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.5% of them.
- In 17 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In six games this year (35.3%), Smith has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven games this year (41.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.8 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.32 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (34 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray (2-4 with a 2.67 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 2.67 ERA ranks 21st, 1.277 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 38th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.