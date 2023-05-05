The Phoenix Suns are 4-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 4)

Nuggets (+ 4) Pick OU: Over (225)



The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .500 mark (41-38-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Phoenix (19-14-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4 points or more this season (55.9%) than Denver (7-3) does as a 4+-point underdog (70%).

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Denver and its opponents don't do it as often (45.1% of the time) as Phoenix and its opponents (48.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Suns are 36-14, while the Nuggets are 10-11 as moneyline underdogs.

Suns Performance Insights

So far this season, Phoenix is posting 113.6 points per game (17th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 111.6 points per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Suns have been racking up assists in 2022-23, ranking third-best in the NBA with 27.3 dimes per game.

The Suns rank 13th in the NBA with 12.2 threes per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Of the shots taken by Phoenix in 2022-23, 63.8% of them have been two-pointers (71% of the team's made baskets) and 36.2% have been from beyond the arc (29%).

