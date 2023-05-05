Suns vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 3
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Phoenix Suns are 4-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Suns with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113
Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Suns Championship Futures
|Suns vs Nuggets Player Props
|Suns vs Nuggets Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Nuggets Players to Watch
|Suns vs Nuggets Injury Report
|How to Watch Suns vs Nuggets
Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 4)
- Pick OU:
Over (225)
- The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .500 mark (41-38-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Phoenix (19-14-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4 points or more this season (55.9%) than Denver (7-3) does as a 4+-point underdog (70%).
- When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Denver and its opponents don't do it as often (45.1% of the time) as Phoenix and its opponents (48.8%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Suns are 36-14, while the Nuggets are 10-11 as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Suns Performance Insights
- So far this season, Phoenix is posting 113.6 points per game (17th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 111.6 points per contest (sixth-ranked).
- The Suns have been racking up assists in 2022-23, ranking third-best in the NBA with 27.3 dimes per game.
- The Suns rank 13th in the NBA with 12.2 threes per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land.
- Of the shots taken by Phoenix in 2022-23, 63.8% of them have been two-pointers (71% of the team's made baskets) and 36.2% have been from beyond the arc (29%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.