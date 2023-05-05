Deandre Ayton and Jamal Murray are two players to watch on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Phoenix Suns (45-37) take on the Denver Nuggets (53-29) at Footprint Center.

How to Watch Suns vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Friday, May 5

Friday, May 5 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Suns' Last Game

The Nuggets knocked off the Suns, 97-87, on Monday. Jokic scored a team-high 39 points for the Nuggets, and Devin Booker had 35 for the Suns.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 35 5 6 0 0 4 Kevin Durant 24 8 3 1 2 2 Deandre Ayton 14 8 4 0 1 0

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton paces his squad in rebounds per game (10.0), and also puts up 18.0 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Booker leads the Suns with 27.8 points per contest and 5.5 assists, while also averaging 4.5 rebounds.

Kevin Durant is posting 29.1 points, 5.0 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Torrey Craig posts 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Okogie is averaging 7.3 points, 1.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 26.3 3.5 5.4 1.4 0.7 1.9 Kevin Durant 22.4 6.7 3.9 0.7 1.1 2.0 Chris Paul 11.2 4.1 5.4 1.3 0.6 1.6 Deandre Ayton 12.4 7.6 1.1 0.3 0.6 0.0 Torrey Craig 9.7 3.4 0.9 0.4 0.6 1.5

