In Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns will face the Denver Nuggets.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Nuggets allow to opponents.

In games Phoenix shoots higher than 47.8% from the field, it is 23-9 overall.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The Suns put up 113.6 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.

Phoenix has a 34-10 record when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Suns have performed better at home this season, putting up 114.1 points per game, compared to 113.2 per game on the road.

In home games, Phoenix is ceding 4.7 fewer points per game (109.2) than in away games (113.9).

The Suns are draining 12.5 treys per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.6 more threes and 1.9% points better than they're averaging away from home (11.9 threes per game, 36.5% three-point percentage).

