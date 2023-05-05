Oddsmakers have set player props for Deandre Ayton, Nikola Jokic and others when the Phoenix Suns host the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB AST
15.5 (-118) 9.5 (-115) 1.5 (+140)
  • Ayton's 18 points per game average is 2.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.
  • Ayton has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (10) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (9.5).
  • Ayton has averaged 1.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Friday's assist over/under (1.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
30.5 (-120) 4.5 (-139) 7.5 (-133) 2.5 (-105)
  • Devin Booker's 27.8-point scoring average is 2.7 less than Friday's prop total.
  • He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Friday (4.5).
  • Booker has picked up 5.5 assists per game, 2.0 less than his prop bet on Friday (7.5).
  • He 2.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Friday.

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (-110) 8.5 (+115) 5.5 (-161) 2.5 (+130)
  • Kevin Durant is averaging 29.1 points in the 2022-23 season, 0.6 higher than Friday's prop total.
  • Durant has collected 6.6 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (8.5).
  • Durant has dished out five assists per game, which is 0.5 less than Friday's over/under.
  • Durant averages two made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (-105) 13.5 (-133) 7.5 (-118) 1.5 (+115)
  • Friday's over/under for Jokic is 26.5 points, 2.0 more than his season average.
  • Jokic's rebounding average -- 11.8 -- is 1.7 lower than his over/under on Friday.
  • Jokic averages 9.8 assists, 2.3 more than his over/under for Friday.
  • Jokic has knocked down 0.8 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Put your picks to the test and bet on Suns vs. Nuggets player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (-110) 4.5 (-120) 6.5 (-143) 2.5 (-154)
  • Jamal Murray has recorded 20 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 2.5 points less than Friday's over/under.
  • Murray's per-game rebound average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (4.5).
  • Murray has averaged 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Friday's assist over/under (6.5).
  • Murray has averaged 2.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.