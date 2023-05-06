Following the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship, Beau Hossler is currently 16th with a score of -3.

Looking to place a wager on Beau Hossler at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Beau Hossler Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Hossler has shot below par 10 times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 15 rounds.

Hossler has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Hossler has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in his past five events.

Hossler has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Hossler has made the cut four times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 35 -6 267 0 19 0 1 $1.6M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In Hossler's previous five appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 50th.

In his past five appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend four times.

Hossler finished 16th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

At 7,448 yards, Quail Hollow Club is set up as a par-71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,305 yards.

Hossler will take to the 7,448-yard course this week at Quail Hollow Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,297 yards in the past year.

Hossler's Last Time Out

Hossler shot below average on the 20 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 3.20 strokes to finish in the 19th percentile of the field.

He finished in the 98th percentile on par 4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging 3.83 strokes on those 36 holes.

Hossler was better than 92% of the competitors at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.31 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

Hossler recorded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, worse than the field average of 1.8.

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Hossler recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.4).

Hossler's 10 birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were more than the field average (5.0).

At that most recent tournament, Hossler's performance on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Hossler finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a birdie or better on 10 of the 16 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 5.5.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Hossler finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,448 yards

71 / 7,448 yards Hossler Odds to Win: +8000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Hossler's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.