Saturday's game that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (18-14) versus the Washington Nationals (13-19) at Chase Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on May 6.

The probable pitchers are Tommy Henry (1-0) for the Diamondbacks and MacKenzie Gore (3-2) for the Nationals.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have won six of the nine games they've played as favorites this season.

Arizona has entered eight games this season favored by -130 or more and is 5-3 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has scored 164 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).

Diamondbacks Schedule