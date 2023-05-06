Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 6
Saturday's game that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (18-14) versus the Washington Nationals (13-19) at Chase Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on May 6.
The probable pitchers are Tommy Henry (1-0) for the Diamondbacks and MacKenzie Gore (3-2) for the Nationals.
Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks have won six of the nine games they've played as favorites this season.
- Arizona has entered eight games this season favored by -130 or more and is 5-3 in those contests.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.
- Arizona has scored 164 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 29
|@ Rockies
|W 11-4
|Tommy Henry vs Noah Davis
|April 30
|@ Rockies
|L 12-4
|Ryne Nelson vs Austin Gomber
|May 2
|@ Rangers
|L 6-4
|Zac Gallen vs Jon Gray
|May 3
|@ Rangers
|W 12-7
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Andrew Heaney
|May 5
|Nationals
|W 3-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Josiah Gray
|May 6
|Nationals
|-
|Tommy Henry vs MacKenzie Gore
|May 7
|Nationals
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Trevor Williams
|May 8
|Marlins
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Braxton Garrett
|May 9
|Marlins
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 10
|Marlins
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Edward Cabrera
|May 11
|Giants
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Alex Cobb
