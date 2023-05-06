Saturday's game that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (18-14) versus the Washington Nationals (13-19) at Chase Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on May 6.

The probable pitchers are Tommy Henry (1-0) for the Diamondbacks and MacKenzie Gore (3-2) for the Nationals.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
  • How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Nationals

  • Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

  • The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.
  • The Diamondbacks have won six of the nine games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Arizona has entered eight games this season favored by -130 or more and is 5-3 in those contests.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.
  • Arizona has scored 164 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 29 @ Rockies W 11-4 Tommy Henry vs Noah Davis
April 30 @ Rockies L 12-4 Ryne Nelson vs Austin Gomber
May 2 @ Rangers L 6-4 Zac Gallen vs Jon Gray
May 3 @ Rangers W 12-7 Brandon Pfaadt vs Andrew Heaney
May 5 Nationals W 3-1 Merrill Kelly vs Josiah Gray
May 6 Nationals - Tommy Henry vs MacKenzie Gore
May 7 Nationals - Ryne Nelson vs Trevor Williams
May 8 Marlins - Zac Gallen vs Braxton Garrett
May 9 Marlins - Brandon Pfaadt vs Jesús Luzardo
May 10 Marlins - Merrill Kelly vs Edward Cabrera
May 11 Giants - Tommy Henry vs Alex Cobb

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.